HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Cogent Biosciences’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.73) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.77) EPS.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on COGT. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Cogent Biosciences from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Cogent Biosciences from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th.
Cogent Biosciences Trading Up 3.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ COGT opened at $10.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $729.58 million, a PE ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.75. Cogent Biosciences has a 12-month low of $3.79 and a 12-month high of $18.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.89.
About Cogent Biosciences
Cogent Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. It focuses on CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is designed to potently inhibit the KIT D816V mutation as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17.
