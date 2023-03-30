HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Cogent Biosciences’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.73) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.77) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on COGT. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Cogent Biosciences from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Cogent Biosciences from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th.

Get Cogent Biosciences alerts:

Cogent Biosciences Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ COGT opened at $10.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $729.58 million, a PE ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.75. Cogent Biosciences has a 12-month low of $3.79 and a 12-month high of $18.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.89.

Institutional Trading of Cogent Biosciences

About Cogent Biosciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 70.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Cogent Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 150.0% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 46.2% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Cogent Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $86,000.

(Get Rating)

Cogent Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. It focuses on CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is designed to potently inhibit the KIT D816V mutation as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.