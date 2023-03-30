Head-To-Head Contrast: Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) and Smart for Life (NASDAQ:SMFL)

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) and Smart for Life (NASDAQ:SMFL – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cronos Group and Smart for Life’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cronos Group $91.90 million 7.95 -$168.73 million ($0.45) -4.27 Smart for Life $9.02 million 0.64 -$7.77 million N/A N/A

Smart for Life has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cronos Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

11.9% of Cronos Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Smart for Life shares are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of Cronos Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 31.7% of Smart for Life shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Cronos Group and Smart for Life, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cronos Group 0 2 4 0 2.67 Smart for Life 0 0 1 0 3.00

Cronos Group currently has a consensus price target of $3.56, indicating a potential upside of 85.55%. Smart for Life has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 5,298.11%. Given Smart for Life’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Smart for Life is more favorable than Cronos Group.

Profitability

This table compares Cronos Group and Smart for Life’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cronos Group -183.60% -10.41% -9.97% Smart for Life -139.56% -1,377.59% -94.78%

Summary

Cronos Group beats Smart for Life on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group, Inc. engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. I It operates through the United States and Rest of World segments. The company was founded on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Smart for Life

Smart for Life, Inc. acquires, develops, manufactures, operates, markets, and sells nutraceutical and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers natural health and wellness meal replacement products, including nutrition bars, cookies, soups and shakes, vitamins, and supplements; dietary supplements; nutritional supplements for athletes and active lifestyle consumers comprising powders, tablets, and soft gels; and various nutritional supplements. It sells its products through online market platforms. The company was formerly known as Bonne Santé Group, Inc. and changed its name to Smart for Life, Inc. in August 2021. Smart for Life, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Miami, Florida.

