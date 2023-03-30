Hedera (HBAR) Price Hits $0.0662

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. Hedera has a market cap of $2.00 billion and $103.32 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hedera has traded 8.9% higher against the dollar. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for about $0.0662 or 0.00000231 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hedera alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00060856 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00038929 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000242 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006862 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00017680 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001037 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003193 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001294 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,162,396,685 coins. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 30,162,396,685.365414 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.06551483 USD and is up 8.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 127 active market(s) with $92,053,295.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.