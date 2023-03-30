Hedera (HBAR) Price Hits $0.0737 on Major Exchanges

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 12% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. Hedera has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion and approximately $137.47 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hedera has traded 18.6% higher against the US dollar. One Hedera coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0737 or 0.00000261 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00061290 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00039705 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000243 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006866 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00017971 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001294 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003127 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001300 BTC.

About Hedera

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,162,396,685 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 30,162,396,685.365414 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.06551483 USD and is up 8.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 127 active market(s) with $92,053,295.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

