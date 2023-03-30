HedgeTrade (HEDG) Price Down 3% Over Last Week

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. One HedgeTrade token can currently be purchased for $0.0783 or 0.00000279 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, HedgeTrade has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. HedgeTrade has a market capitalization of $27.30 million and $14,868.39 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HedgeTrade Token Profile

HedgeTrade was first traded on December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 tokens. The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @hedgetradehq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HedgeTrade Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users’ purchase is refunded.”

