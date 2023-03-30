Hedron Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (HDRN)

Hedron (HDRN) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. One Hedron token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Hedron has a total market capitalization of $107.55 million and approximately $302,807.23 worth of Hedron was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Hedron has traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Hedron Token Profile

Hedron’s genesis date was February 25th, 2022. Hedron’s total supply is 70,730,351,010,686 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,930,166,238,588 tokens. The Reddit community for Hedron is https://reddit.com/r/HedronCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedron’s official Twitter account is @hedroncrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hedron is hedron.pro.

Buying and Selling Hedron

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedron (HDRN) is a collection of smart contracts that live on the Ethereum and PulseChain blockchain(s). Hedron builds on top of HEX to allow stakers to mint and borrow HDRN tokens against their active HEX stakes. Hedron also allows stakers to trade their HEX stakes as NFT tokens on any compatible NFT marketplace. Hedron has no admin keys and no kill switches. Just like HEX, Hedron is completely decentralized with zero counterparty risk.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedron using one of the exchanges listed above.

