Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $5.02 Million Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $5,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at about $722,000. 44 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Exelon by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 21,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Exelon by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exelon by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $41.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.33 and its 200 day moving average is $40.31. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $35.19 and a 12 month high of $50.71.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 9.30%. Exelon’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 65.75%.

In other Exelon news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,341.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.36.

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

