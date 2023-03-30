Hennessy Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) by 101.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,000 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 53,000 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned about 0.32% of Customers Bancorp worth $2,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,783 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in Customers Bancorp by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 22,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 73,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on CUBI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Customers Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Customers Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.57.

In other news, Director Daniel K. Rothermel purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.71 per share, for a total transaction of $53,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 102,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,102,723.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Customers Bancorp news, CEO Jay S. Sidhu bought 45,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $499,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,167,626 shares in the company, valued at $12,843,886. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Daniel K. Rothermel purchased 5,000 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.71 per share, for a total transaction of $53,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 102,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,102,723.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CUBI stock opened at $19.12 on Thursday. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.87 and a twelve month high of $57.07. The company has a market capitalization of $604.19 million, a PE ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.68.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $142.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.85 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 24.85% and a return on equity of 21.40%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Customers Bancorp, Inc engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. The firm also provides banking products such as loans and deposits to businesses and consumers through its branches, limited production, and administrative offices. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in West Reading, PA.

