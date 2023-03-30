Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 6,000 Shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $4,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avangrid in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avangrid by 208.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 8,751 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Avangrid by 90.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 10,271 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avangrid in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Avangrid by 4.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Avangrid alerts:

Avangrid Price Performance

Shares of AGR opened at $39.50 on Thursday. Avangrid, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.44 and a 52-week high of $51.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.84. The firm has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.40.

Avangrid Dividend Announcement

Avangrid ( NYSE:AGR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. Avangrid’s payout ratio is 77.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AGR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Avangrid from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Avangrid from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avangrid in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Avangrid from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.60.

About Avangrid

(Get Rating)

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relates to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related to such activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.