Herald Investment Trust (LON:HRI) Trading 0.9% Higher

Shares of Herald Investment Trust PLC (LON:HRI – Get Rating) traded up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,776 ($21.82) and last traded at GBX 1,766 ($21.70). 134,321 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 112,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,750 ($21.50).

Herald Investment Trust Stock Up 0.9 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,863.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,796.14. The company has a market cap of £1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -279.43 and a beta of 0.94.

About Herald Investment Trust

(Get Rating)

Herald Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Herald Investment Management Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology, telecommunications, and multi-media sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Herald Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herald Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.