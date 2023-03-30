Hermez Network Price Down 1.6% Over Last Week (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. During the last week, Hermez Network has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. One Hermez Network token can now be bought for $4.95 or 0.00017578 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $180.72 million and $232,605.01 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hermez Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007408 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00025116 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00029272 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00017924 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001462 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003490 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000146 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.71 or 0.00201517 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28,152.38 or 1.00043590 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Hermez Network Profile

HEZ is a token. It launched on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 5.01121289 USD and is up 1.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $276,210.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hermez Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hermez Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.