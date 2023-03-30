Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued an underweight rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on HSY. StockNews.com raised shares of Hershey from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $237.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $249.73.

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $252.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $236.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $51.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.31. Hershey has a 52-week low of $201.42 and a 52-week high of $254.85.

Hershey Announces Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 57.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hershey will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 52.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.83, for a total value of $376,230.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,702,887. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total value of $3,433,778.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,972,090.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.83, for a total transaction of $376,230.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,702,887. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,116 shares of company stock worth $12,126,247 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hershey

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Hershey by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,528,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,203,060,000 after purchasing an additional 245,084 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Hershey by 3.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,486,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,193,800,000 after purchasing an additional 473,552 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Hershey by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,199,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,354,000 after purchasing an additional 18,326 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hershey by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,198,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,848,000 after purchasing an additional 41,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Hershey by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,648,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,352,000 after purchasing an additional 964,019 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

