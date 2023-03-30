Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning.

Several other analysts have also commented on HSY. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hershey from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Hershey from $237.00 to $251.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Hershey from $222.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Hershey from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Hershey from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $244.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $249.73.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey Stock Down 0.1 %

Hershey stock opened at $252.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.44. Hershey has a 12 month low of $201.42 and a 12 month high of $254.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.25. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. Hershey’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Hershey will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 52.01%.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 211 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.97, for a total value of $47,679.67. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,516,319.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 211 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.97, for a total value of $47,679.67. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,516,319.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.83, for a total value of $376,230.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,702,887. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,116 shares of company stock valued at $12,126,247. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hershey

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 26.3% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 1.2% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 83,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,490,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 0.8% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 76,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,906,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 6.1% during the third quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 54.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hershey

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.