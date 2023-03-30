HEXPOL AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXPLF) Stock Price Down 0.1%

HEXPOL AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXPLF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.88 and last traded at $11.88. 444 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 1,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.89.
Separately, DNB Markets downgraded shares of HEXPOL AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.27.
HEXPOL AB engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer compounds and engineered products. It offers polymers group with strong global market positions in advanced polymer compounds (Compounding), gaskets for plate heat exchangers (Gasket), and polymer materials for truck and castor wheel applications (Wheels).
