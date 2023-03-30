HI (HI) Price Hits $0.0110 on Exchanges

HI (HI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 30th. One HI token can currently be purchased for $0.0110 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, HI has traded down 2.6% against the dollar. HI has a total market cap of $30.45 million and $459,044.69 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007275 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00024738 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00029144 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00017590 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001467 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003405 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000143 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.65 or 0.00198254 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28,581.97 or 1.00021185 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000113 BTC.

About HI

HI (HI) is a token. It launched on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.01103228 USD and is up 1.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $555,767.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

