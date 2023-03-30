Horizen (ZEN) Trading 2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 30th. During the last week, Horizen has traded down 2% against the US dollar. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $140.50 million and $13.70 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for $10.39 or 0.00036666 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Horizen Profile

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,523,988 coins. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

