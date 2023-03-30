Hufvudstaden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUFAF) Short Interest Up 108.3% in March

Hufvudstaden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUFAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 652,400 shares, an increase of 108.3% from the February 28th total of 313,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6,524.0 days.
Hufvudstaden AB (publ) Price Performance
OTCMKTS HUFAF remained flat at $13.25 on Thursday. Hufvudstaden AB has a 1-year low of $13.25 and a 1-year high of $13.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.47 and a 200-day moving average of $12.72.
About Hufvudstaden AB (publ)
