Hufvudstaden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUFAF) Short Interest Up 108.3% in March

Hufvudstaden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUFAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 652,400 shares, an increase of 108.3% from the February 28th total of 313,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6,524.0 days.

OTCMKTS HUFAF remained flat at $13.25 on Thursday. Hufvudstaden AB has a 1-year low of $13.25 and a 1-year high of $13.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.47 and a 200-day moving average of $12.72.

Hufvudstaden AB (publ) engages in the ownership, development, and management of commercial properties in Stockholm and Gothenburg, Sweden. The company operates through three segments, Property Management, NK Retail, and Other Operations. It offers office and retail properties, residential properties, restaurants, department stores, parking facilities, and shopping centers.

