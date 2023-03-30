iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.45

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.45 and traded as high as $3.49. iClick Interactive Asia Group shares last traded at $3.30, with a volume of 17,464 shares traded.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Stock Up 4.8 %

The company has a market cap of $34.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group during the fourth quarter worth $556,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in iClick Interactive Asia Group by 10.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 350,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 33,405 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in iClick Interactive Asia Group by 632.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 415,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 358,731 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in iClick Interactive Asia Group by 272.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 195,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 143,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iClick Interactive Asia Group by 107.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 34,283 shares in the last quarter.

About iClick Interactive Asia Group

iClick Interactive Asia Group Ltd. is a holding company engaged in the provision of an online marketing and data technology platform. Its data-driven solutions help marketers identify, engage, and activate potential customers, monitor and measure the results of marketing campaigns, and create content catering to potential customers across different content distribution channels through both personal computer and mobile devices.

