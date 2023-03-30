IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 953,800 shares, an increase of 116.5% from the February 28th total of 440,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 953.8 days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IGIFF shares. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

OTCMKTS:IGIFF opened at $29.64 on Thursday. IGM Financial has a one year low of $24.78 and a one year high of $36.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.74.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.4193 dividend. This is an increase from IGM Financial’s previous dividend of $0.41. This represents a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. IGM Financial’s payout ratio is currently 67.85%.

IGM Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company, which engages in the management and distribution of mutual funds and other managed asset products. It operates through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments & Other. The Wealth Management segment reflects the activities of operating companies that are principally focused on providing financial planning and related services to Canadian households, which includes the activities of IG Wealth Management and Investment Planning Counsel.

