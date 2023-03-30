IMCD (OTCMKTS:IMDZF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

IMCD (OTCMKTS:IMDZF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 263,400 shares, a growth of 29.3% from the February 28th total of 203,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,634.0 days.

IMCD Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS IMDZF remained flat at $159.20 during trading hours on Thursday. IMCD has a 1-year low of $114.14 and a 1-year high of $177.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $157.07 and a 200-day moving average of $143.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on IMCD in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

About IMCD

IMCD NV engages in the sale, marketing, and distribution of specialty chemicals and ingredients. It operates through following segments: Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Americas; Asia-Pacific; and Holding Companies. The EMEA segment includes companies in Europe, Turkey, Israel, United Arab Emirates, and Africa.

