Indus Gas (LON:INDI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $200.00

Indus Gas Limited (LON:INDI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 200 ($2.46) and last traded at GBX 230 ($2.83), with a volume of 2463 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 219 ($2.69).

Indus Gas Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £391.56 million, a PE ratio of 1,528.57 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 255.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 243.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 255.25.

Indus Gas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Indus Gas Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company in Asia and Europe. The company is involved in the exploration, development, production, distribution, and marketing of hydrocarbons, including natural gas. It owns a 90% participating interest in the Block RJ-ON/6, a petroleum exploration and development concession covering an area of approximately 4,026 square kilometers located in onshore mid Indus basin, Rajasthan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Indus Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indus Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.