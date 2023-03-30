Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $41.40

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $41.40 and last traded at $41.11, with a volume of 235532 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on IFNNY. Susquehanna began coverage on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.99.

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

Infineon Technologies Stock Up 5.5 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.59. The firm has a market cap of $53.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Infineon Technologies Increases Dividend

Infineon Technologies ( OTCMKTS:IFNNY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. Infineon Technologies had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 16.25%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Infineon Technologies AG will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 20th were given a $0.2192 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Infineon Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.21. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. Infineon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 11.92%.

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Infineon Technologies AG engages in the provision of semiconductor and system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power & Sensor systems, Connected Secure Systems, and Other Operating Segments. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor for automotive applications.

Recommended Stories

