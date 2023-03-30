Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

NASDAQ:INFI opened at $0.19 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.36. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $1.76.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 44,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 20,449 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 34.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development segment. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

