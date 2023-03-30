Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 24th.
Infinity Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
NASDAQ:INFI opened at $0.19 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.36. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $1.76.
Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development segment. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
