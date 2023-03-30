Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane (OTCMKTS:IFSUF) Trading Up 2.4%

Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IFSUF – Get Rating) shares were up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.52 and last traded at $12.52. Approximately 111 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.23.

Separately, Citigroup cut Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.12.

Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane SpA engages in the provision of electronic communication infrastructure services. It also engages in the hosting of equipment for radio transmission, telecommunications, and television and radio signal distribution. The company was founded on January 14, 2015 and is headquartered in Rome, Italy.

