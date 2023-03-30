ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Short Interest Update

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400,000 shares, a growth of 24.5% from the February 28th total of 2,730,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ING Groep
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ING Groep during the 4th quarter worth $143,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in ING Groep by 438.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,973,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,015,000 after buying an additional 1,606,773 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in ING Groep during the fourth quarter worth about $494,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of ING Groep by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 26,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 9,345 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ING Groep by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
ING Groep Price Performance
ING stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.86. 3,785,230 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,607,154. The stock has a market cap of $44.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.59. ING Groep has a one year low of $8.14 and a one year high of $14.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.77.
ING Groep Increases Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have weighed in on ING. Societe Generale downgraded shares of ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of ING Groep from €13.00 ($13.98) to €13.40 ($14.41) in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ING Groep has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.91.
About ING Groep
ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.
Further Reading
