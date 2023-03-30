Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) Major Shareholder Acquires $48,795.00 in Stock

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Rating) major shareholder Christopher Harborne acquired 6,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $48,795.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,609,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,573,267.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Christopher Harborne also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Innovative Solutions and Support alerts:

On Thursday, March 23rd, Christopher Harborne acquired 5,730 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.75 per share, with a total value of $44,407.50.

On Monday, March 20th, Christopher Harborne acquired 12,856 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.74 per share, with a total value of $99,505.44.

On Friday, March 17th, Christopher Harborne purchased 1,398 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.75 per share, with a total value of $10,834.50.

On Wednesday, March 15th, Christopher Harborne acquired 9,215 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.75 per share, for a total transaction of $71,416.25.

On Wednesday, March 15th, Christopher Harborne bought 9,215 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.75 per share, with a total value of $71,416.25.

On Monday, March 13th, Christopher Harborne purchased 2,243 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.75 per share, for a total transaction of $17,383.25.

On Thursday, March 9th, Christopher Harborne acquired 4,874 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.75 per share, with a total value of $37,773.50.

On Tuesday, March 7th, Christopher Harborne bought 1,849 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.75 per share, for a total transaction of $14,329.75.

On Thursday, March 2nd, Christopher Harborne purchased 1,122 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.75 per share, with a total value of $8,695.50.

On Monday, February 27th, Christopher Harborne acquired 4,666 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.75 per share, for a total transaction of $36,161.50.

Innovative Solutions and Support Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:ISSC traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.50. 11,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,611. The company has a market capitalization of $130.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 0.91. Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.77 and a twelve month high of $9.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Innovative Solutions and Support

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Innovative Solutions and Support in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 609,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,259,000 after purchasing an additional 150,464 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 405,314 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,497,000 after buying an additional 23,995 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 85.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,580 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 8,568 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,299 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 7,488 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 24.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,597 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 4,631 shares during the period. 38.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Innovative Solutions and Support

(Get Rating)

Innovative Solutions & Support, Inc manufactures flight navigation systems. It designs, manufactures, sells, and services air data equipment, engine display systems, standby equipment, primary flight guidance, and cockpit display systems for retrofit applications and original equipment manufacturers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Solutions and Support Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Solutions and Support and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.