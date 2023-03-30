Insider Buying: Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) Director Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Rating) Director Robert Carey purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.45 per share, for a total transaction of $64,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 886,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,717,899.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Robert Carey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 13th, Robert Carey acquired 4,173 shares of Beyond Air stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.15 per share, for a total transaction of $25,663.95.

On Wednesday, March 8th, Robert Carey bought 10,000 shares of Beyond Air stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.95 per share, for a total transaction of $59,500.00.

Shares of XAIR stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.56. 577,687 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,121. Beyond Air, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.78 and a 12-month high of $11.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.62.

Beyond Air ( NASDAQ:XAIR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts anticipate that Beyond Air, Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Beyond Air in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Beyond Air in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Beyond Air in the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Beyond Air during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Beyond Air in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.05% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Air, Inc is a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing a nitric oxide generator and delivery system that uses nitric oxide generated from ambient air and delivers precise amounts of nitric oxide to the lungs for the potential treatment of respiratory and other diseases.

