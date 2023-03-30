Insider Buying: Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBA) Insider Acquires A$12,597.00 in Stock

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBA – Get Rating) insider Julie Galbo purchased 130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$96.90 ($64.60) per share, with a total value of A$12,597.00 ($8,398.00).

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Price Performance

Get Commonwealth Bank of Australia alerts:

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th were given a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is a positive change from Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s previous Interim dividend of $1.75. Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.79%.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, and New Zealand segments. The company offers transaction, savings, and foreign currency accounts; term deposits; personal and business loans; overdrafts; equipment finance; credit cards; international payment and trade; and private banking services, as well as home and car loans.

Receive News & Ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.