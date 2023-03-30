Insider Buying: Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBA) Insider Acquires A$12,597.00 in Stock

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBA – Get Rating) insider Julie Galbo purchased 130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$96.90 ($64.60) per share, with a total value of A$12,597.00 ($8,398.00).
The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th were given a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is a positive change from Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s previous Interim dividend of $1.75. Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.79%.
