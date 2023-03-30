Insider Buying: Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Major Shareholder Purchases 200,000 Shares of Stock

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,087,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,699,784. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ecor1 Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 19th, Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 144,100 shares of Zymeworks stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.49 per share, with a total value of $1,367,509.00.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 440,000 shares of Zymeworks stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $4,312,000.00.

On Friday, January 13th, Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 342,100 shares of Zymeworks stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,356,001.00.

On Tuesday, January 10th, Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 920,000 shares of Zymeworks stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.65 per share, with a total value of $7,038,000.00.

Shares of Zymeworks stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.76. The stock had a trading volume of 374,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,547. Zymeworks Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.11 and a 1 year high of $10.80. The company has a market capitalization of $560.99 million, a PE ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Zymeworks ( NYSE:ZYME Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.03. Zymeworks had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 30.15%. The business had revenue of $402.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.36 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zymeworks Inc. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZYME. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Zymeworks from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zymeworks

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the fourth quarter worth $59,489,000. Sessa Capital IM L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,823,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 126.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,179,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,253,000 after buying an additional 659,457 shares in the last quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC increased its holdings in Zymeworks by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 1,620,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,739,000 after buying an additional 649,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Zymeworks by 680.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 715,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,623,000 after acquiring an additional 623,781 shares in the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, multifunctional biotherapeutics. Its product includes Zanidatamab, which is a novel bispecific antibody that targets two distinct domains of the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2).

Featured Stories

