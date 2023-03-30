Insider Selling: Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CRO Sells $198,287.04 in Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.68, for a total value of $198,287.04. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 51,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,593,139.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jeffrey Dossett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 1st, Jeffrey Dossett sold 3,500 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.12, for a total value of $465,920.00.

On Monday, February 27th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 5,143 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total value of $656,863.96.

On Friday, February 10th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 3,500 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total value of $427,910.00.

On Wednesday, February 1st, Jeffrey Dossett sold 598 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.13, for a total value of $79,611.74.

On Friday, January 13th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 563 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total value of $67,875.28.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Jeffrey Dossett sold 2,000 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.81, for a total value of $221,620.00.

Impinj Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PI opened at $133.41 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -138.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 39.55 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.97, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 6.49. Impinj, Inc. has a one year low of $39.74 and a one year high of $144.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $76.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.20 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 62,026.59% and a negative net margin of 9.43%. On average, analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Impinj in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Impinj from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Impinj from $132.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Impinj from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Impinj from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Impinj has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Impinj

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 671.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj during the first quarter worth $39,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 31.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Impinj in the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Impinj Company Profile

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of radio frequency identification solutions. The company was founded by Christopher Diorio in April 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

