Insider Selling: Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Insider Sells $185,402.00 in Stock

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) insider Tom Sharma sold 13,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $185,402.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Tom Sharma also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 21st, Tom Sharma sold 4,200 shares of Integral Ad Science stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $58,800.00.

Integral Ad Science Price Performance

Shares of IAS opened at $13.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.35 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.26. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.63 and a fifty-two week high of $15.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Integral Ad Science ( NASDAQ:IAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. Integral Ad Science had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 1.95%. The business had revenue of $117.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.74 million. Research analysts predict that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IAS. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Integral Ad Science from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.14.

Institutional Trading of Integral Ad Science

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Integral Ad Science in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,004,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the 4th quarter worth about $365,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Integral Ad Science by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 16,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $440,000. 96.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integral Ad Science Company Profile

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

