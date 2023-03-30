Insider Selling: iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) EVP Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 4,000 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,417,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
iRhythm Technologies Stock Performance
IRTC stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $121.78. The company had a trading volume of 218,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,227. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -31.31 and a beta of 1.41. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.74 and a 1-year high of $169.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $112.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.62 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.27% and a negative return on equity of 35.85%. On average, analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iRhythm Technologies
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have issued reports on IRTC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $167.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on iRhythm Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.36.
About iRhythm Technologies
iRhythm Technologies, Inc is a digital healthcare company, which engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services. It also provides solutions that detect, predict, and prevent disease. The company was founded by Uday N.
See Also
