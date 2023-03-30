Insider Selling: iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) EVP Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 4,000 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,417,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

iRhythm Technologies Stock Performance

IRTC stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $121.78. The company had a trading volume of 218,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,227. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -31.31 and a beta of 1.41. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.74 and a 1-year high of $169.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $112.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.62 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.27% and a negative return on equity of 35.85%. On average, analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iRhythm Technologies

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its position in iRhythm Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in iRhythm Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Bradley Mark J. increased its position in iRhythm Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Mark J. now owns 21,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in iRhythm Technologies by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in iRhythm Technologies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on IRTC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $167.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on iRhythm Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.36.

About iRhythm Technologies

(Get Rating)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc is a digital healthcare company, which engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services. It also provides solutions that detect, predict, and prevent disease. The company was founded by Uday N.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.