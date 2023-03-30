Insider Selling: Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Major Shareholder Sells $66,639.60 in Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Rating) major shareholder William G. Shipley sold 3,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $66,639.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,018,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,601,421.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of LEGH opened at $22.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $537.58 million, a PE ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.78. Legacy Housing Co. has a 52-week low of $11.96 and a 52-week high of $23.21.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEGH. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 5,363 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Legacy Housing by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 132,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 31,109 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Legacy Housing by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 460,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,880,000 after acquiring an additional 39,993 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Legacy Housing by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 10,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Legacy Housing by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 4,413 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Legacy Housing from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th.

Legacy Housing Corp. engages in the selling, building, and financing manufactured homes and tiny houses that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores and are sold directly to manufactured home communities. Its products include tiny homes, singlewide, doublewide, the ultimate home, oilfield/workforce, and park housing.

