Insider Selling: Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) EVP Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total transaction of $197,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,500,845.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Liberty Global stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.10. 1,102,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,937,846. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.23. Liberty Global plc has a twelve month low of $16.16 and a twelve month high of $27.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,602,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 13.5% in the third quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 8,796,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,564 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Liberty Global by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,107,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,954,000 after purchasing an additional 971,341 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Liberty Global by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,445,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,293,000 after purchasing an additional 675,496 shares during the period. Finally, MFN Partners Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 6,706,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,764,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. 52.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Liberty Global Plc operates as an international converged fixed and mobile communications company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and entertainment and connectivity services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Switzerland, Belgium, U.K., Ireland, and Central and Other.

