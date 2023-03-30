Insider Selling: Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Director Sells 9,926 Shares of Stock

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) Director Rory B. Riggs sold 9,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total value of $366,765.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,586,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,631,742.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Royalty Pharma Trading Down 0.7 %

RPRX traded down $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $36.30. 1,732,164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,928,201. Royalty Pharma plc has a twelve month low of $32.68 and a twelve month high of $44.75. The company has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 456.88, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.71 and its 200-day moving average is $39.68.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

Royalty Pharma Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. This is a boost from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,000.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royalty Pharma

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RPRX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,822,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 7.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,860,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,241,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224,056 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Royalty Pharma by 1,012.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,391,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,118,000 after buying an additional 2,176,904 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 1,516.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 984,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,902,000 after acquiring an additional 923,481 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,343,000. Institutional investors own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

RPRX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Royalty Pharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.86.

About Royalty Pharma

(Get Rating)

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.