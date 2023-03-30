Insider Selling: Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) CFO Sells $431,414.16 in Stock

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) CFO Louis Steffens sold 11,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total value of $431,414.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,470,396.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Louis Steffens also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 9th, Louis Steffens sold 8,890 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total value of $328,663.30.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Down 0.4 %

TMHC opened at $36.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.59. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12 month low of $20.05 and a 12 month high of $37.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 12.80%. Taylor Morrison Home’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

TMHC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.21.

Institutional Trading of Taylor Morrison Home

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 4.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,522,766 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $198,754,000 after purchasing an additional 333,454 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 43.4% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 12,758 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter worth about $103,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 39,529 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 7,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 265,889 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after acquiring an additional 7,307 shares in the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

Further Reading

