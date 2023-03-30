Insider Selling: Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Director Sells 2,750 Shares of Stock

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) Director Michael Doak sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michael Doak also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 5th, Michael Doak sold 700 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $32,200.00.

Shares of TRUP traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.06. 1,097,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Trupanion, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.14 and a fifty-two week high of $99.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.43 and its 200 day moving average is $54.31.

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $246.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.28 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a negative return on equity of 14.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Trupanion during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 162.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Trupanion by 235.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRUP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Trupanion from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trupanion in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Trupanion from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Trupanion from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Trupanion from $109.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trupanion presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.11.

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment is involved in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members.

