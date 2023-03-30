IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGXT) Short Interest Update

IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGXT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a growth of 25.9% from the February 28th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 207,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

IntelGenx Technologies Stock Performance

OTCMKTS IGXT traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.18. The stock had a trading volume of 56,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,876. IntelGenx Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.20 and a 200-day moving average of $0.17.

Get IntelGenx Technologies alerts:

IntelGenx Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

IntelGenx Technologies Corp. is a oral drug delivery company, which focuses on the development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical oral films based on its proprietary VersaFilm technology platform. Its products include rizaport, tadalafil, loxapine, and montelukast. The company also offers a comprehensive portfolio of pharmaceutical services, such as pharmaceutical research & development, clinical monitoring, regulatory support, tech transfer & manufacturing scale-up and commercial manufacturing.

Receive News & Ratings for IntelGenx Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IntelGenx Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.