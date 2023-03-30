IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGXT) Short Interest Update

IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGXT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a growth of 25.9% from the February 28th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 207,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
IntelGenx Technologies Stock Performance
OTCMKTS IGXT traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.18. The stock had a trading volume of 56,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,876. IntelGenx Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.20 and a 200-day moving average of $0.17.
IntelGenx Technologies Company Profile
