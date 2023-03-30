Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $143.84

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $143.84 and last traded at $143.38, with a volume of 55874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $140.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IPAR. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Inter Parfums from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. BWS Financial raised their target price on Inter Parfums from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Inter Parfums from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. DA Davidson raised their target price on Inter Parfums from $126.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Inter Parfums in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.60.

Inter Parfums Trading Down 0.9 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.01.

Inter Parfums Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Inter Parfums

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.14%.

In other news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 13,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total value of $1,470,450.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $830,325. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gilbert Harrison sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $68,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 250 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,295 shares of company stock valued at $2,869,761 in the last three months. 44.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inter Parfums

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Inter Parfums by 17.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,069,000 after buying an additional 16,670 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Inter Parfums by 21.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Inter Parfums by 10.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Inter Parfums by 51.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 3,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Inter Parfums by 5.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. 55.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

