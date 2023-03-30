InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 669,600 shares, an increase of 113.9% from the February 28th total of 313,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 175,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,693,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,649,000 after acquiring an additional 674,404 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 641,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,404,000 after buying an additional 22,270 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 490,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,735,000 after buying an additional 84,613 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 227,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,657,000 after buying an additional 13,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 213,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,475,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IHG opened at $65.22 on Thursday. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 1-year low of $47.06 and a 1-year high of $72.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.945 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is an increase from InterContinental Hotels Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.44.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. UBS Group lowered InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. BNP Paribas lowered InterContinental Hotels Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 6,200 ($76.18) to GBX 6,000 ($73.72) in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 4,450 ($54.68) to GBX 4,200 ($51.60) in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5,466.67.

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

