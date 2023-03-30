International Public Partnerships (LON:INPP) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $150.57

International Public Partnerships Limited (LON:INPP – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 150.57 ($1.85) and traded as low as GBX 141.80 ($1.74). International Public Partnerships shares last traded at GBX 142.60 ($1.75), with a volume of 4,186,467 shares traded.

International Public Partnerships Stock Up 1.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 805.56 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 150.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 151.43. The company has a quick ratio of 24.20, a current ratio of 24.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18.

International Public Partnerships Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.87 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 2.73%. International Public Partnerships’s payout ratio is presently 4,444.44%.

About International Public Partnerships

International Public Partnerships Limited specializes in investments in broader infrastructure sector with a focus on public or social infrastructure. The fund seeks acquisition opportunities that may be single assets, portfolios, shares in companies, or interest in partnerships. It also seeks to invest in private finance initiative and public private partnerships procurement model for public infrastructure in developed countries.

