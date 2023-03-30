Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) EVP Sells $847,453.24 in Stock

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) EVP Mark Neumann sold 15,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total transaction of $847,453.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,462,361.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Mark Neumann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 10th, Mark Neumann sold 8,550 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $370,557.00.

On Wednesday, March 1st, Mark Neumann sold 7,241 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $362,122.41.

On Friday, February 24th, Mark Neumann sold 4,046 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $190,647.52.

On Tuesday, February 21st, Mark Neumann sold 3,898 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total transaction of $183,244.98.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITCI traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.05. 655,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 762,764. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.97. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a one year low of $42.01 and a one year high of $66.00.

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.17. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 102.37% and a negative return on equity of 35.88%. The firm had revenue of $87.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.05) earnings per share. Intra-Cellular Therapies’s revenue for the quarter was up 242.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 11.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 157,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,615,000 after acquiring an additional 16,454 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 5.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 385,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,591,000 after purchasing an additional 18,999 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the first quarter valued at $349,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 25.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 71.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 7,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ITCI shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.92.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

