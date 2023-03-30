Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Silvant Capital Management LLC

Silvant Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,435 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,991 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical comprises 1.4% of Silvant Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $20,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 70.1% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 103.4% during the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 111.1% in the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

ISRG traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $249.43. 529,872 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,693,436. The company has a market cap of $87.37 billion, a PE ratio of 68.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.56. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $180.07 and a one year high of $308.97.

Insider Activity

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $11,280,113.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,412,704.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $11,280,113.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,412,704.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.47, for a total value of $286,272.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,516.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,396 shares of company stock valued at $20,438,478. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on ISRG. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $235.00 to $298.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $230.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.39.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

Featured Stories

