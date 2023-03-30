Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF (BATS:SATO) Trading 0% Higher

Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF (BATS:SATO – Get Rating) traded up 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.92 and last traded at $5.92. 901 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $5.91.

Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.66.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF stock. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF (BATS:SATO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 64,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

About Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF

The Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF (SATO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index that holds cryptocurrency-focused equities, and crypto ETPs and trusts. The index is weighted in tier. SATO was launched on Oct 7, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

