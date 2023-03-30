Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) Holdings Lifted by Lantz Financial LLC

Lantz Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 188,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,667 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF comprises 1.8% of Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 28,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 45,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 92,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCN traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $21.08. The company had a trading volume of 183,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,989. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.82 and a twelve month high of $21.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.97.

About Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

