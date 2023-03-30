Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 55,988 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the previous session’s volume of 82,620 shares.The stock last traded at $24.61 and had previously closed at $24.64.

Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.54 and a 200-day moving average of $24.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 62.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,268,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,931,000 after buying an additional 3,932,976 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,124,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 550,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,295,000 after purchasing an additional 34,640 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 323.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 518,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,614,000 after purchasing an additional 396,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 509,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,302,000 after purchasing an additional 170,939 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of insured investment-grade, tax-exempt debt issued by California or any US territory with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PWZ was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

