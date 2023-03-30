Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Position Boosted by G&S Capital LLC

G&S Capital LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,187 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 2.3% of G&S Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $5,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,806.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,430,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,183,814,000 after buying an additional 4,198,026 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 146.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 376,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,753,000 after buying an additional 1,195,481 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,774,000. Centiva Capital LP grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 862.3% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 963,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $269,994,000 after purchasing an additional 863,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QVR LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter. QVR LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 751,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

QQQ traded up $2.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $314.97. 5,853,023 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,173,203. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $299.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $284.96. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $254.26 and a 12-month high of $371.83.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.472 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

