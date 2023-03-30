Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Defined Wealth Management LLC

Defined Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,521 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for 3.5% of Defined Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Defined Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $0.62 on Thursday, hitting $142.44. 1,133,820 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,377,566. The stock has a market cap of $33.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $146.77 and its 200 day moving average is $142.36. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $124.92 and a 52-week high of $161.24.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

