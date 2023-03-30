Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) Shares Sold by Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lowered its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,415 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 42,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $993,000. Marion Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 348,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,810,000 after purchasing an additional 46,671 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 177,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,696,000 after purchasing an additional 49,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 75,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:VRP traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.97. 97,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,165. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.52. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $20.88 and a 52 week high of $24.55.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

