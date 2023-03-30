Investec Group (OTCMKTS:ITCFY) Shares Down 6%

Shares of Investec Group (OTCMKTS:ITCFY – Get Rating) dropped 6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.70 and last traded at $11.70. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.45.

Investec Group Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.83.

About Investec Group

(Get Rating)

Investec Ltd. engages in the provision of financial products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: Wealth & Investment; Private Banking; Corporate, Investment Banking, and Other; Group Investments; and Group Costs. The Wealth and Investment segment offers active investment management services for individuals, corporate and executives and charities and trusts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Investec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.